Telangana doctor’s relentless fight against single-use plastic

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 69-year-old general physician from Karimnagar is fighting against the rampant menace of single-use plastic (SUP). Recently, the Central government banned the sale, use and manufacture of SUP. Since the ban came into effect, Dr Daram Raghuraman has been offering cloth bags to patients who come to his hospital with plastic bags for free. In the past nine days, he has distributed as many as 700 cloth bags to people.

He has also been creating awareness on the illeffects of plastic use and the harm it caus e s to the environment. “To do my part towards environmental protection, I started a drive asking patients to use cloth bags when they visit the hospital or market,” Dr Raghura - man tells Express.

Though it’s a small-scale process, cloth bags will help people keep their medical records safe and even reuse them, he adds.

“The fight against SUP is a continuous process , ” he comments. Even during the pandemic, Dr Raghuraman undertook several initiatives to help the needy. He would hold online consultations and prescribe medicines for the poor and also donated medical books to medical colleges.