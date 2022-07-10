This monsoon season, there's waterfalls on all sides in Adilabad

S Raja Reddy By

ADILABAD: With heavy rains across the erstwhile Adilabad district, the scenic waterfalls are attracting tourists from places far and near. The Kuntala, Pochera, Gayatri, Mitte, Pangidi Madara waterfalls now play host to several people over the weekend. To cash in on the rise in tourists over the rainy season, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to start a weekly package for tourists from Hyderabad. Officials believe that ancillary industries will also benefit from such an initiative.

Not only the natural sights, the TSRTC will help people enjoy sights of the historic Battis Garh forts, take a leisurely stroll in the villages where artisans create the world-famous Nirmal toys or embark on a boat ride on the Kadam project in the Nirmal district.

In the Adilabad district, tourists will be able to see the mesmerising sights of the Kuntala and Pochera waterfalls, offer prayers at the Laxminarayana Swamy temple under Jainath mandal. Similarly, in the Kumurambheem Asifabad district, tourists would be able to cross dense forest areas to catch a glimpse of the Mitte and Pangidi Madara waterfalls.

Though the final details of the proposal are yet to be worked out, officials want to make Shyam Garh in Nirmal district one of the destinations as well.Authorities say there is a high footfall of tourists during the rainy season between July and November as number of people travel to the northern part of the State to catch a glimpse of untouched natural beauty. The weekends are usually abuzz with tourists during this period, they add.

Ravi Kumar, a tourist who visited the waterfalls in the district from Hyderabad, says the special bus package would help people unfamiliar with the place and ensure they get to check out some magnificent sights that one wouldn’t get near the city. Such packages, though usually famous for pilgrimage packages, would help realise the tourism potential of the State, he adds.

