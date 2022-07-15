STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala family to kick-start all-India bike expedition as tribute to Indian Army

In his younger days, Rajeesh Paleri aspired to join the Army. But fate had something else in store for him.

Published: 15th July 2022

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In his younger days, Rajeesh Paleri aspired to join the Army. But fate had something else in store for him. He turned out to be a successful businessman. But his childhood admiration for soldiers still kindles in him. At 50, the Vadakara native decided to express his reverence to the Indian Army in a unique way. He is embarking on an all-India motorbike expedition. He’s not alone, his entire family is accompanying him in the 35-day expedition.

“Come rain or shine, hell or high water, the Indian Army fervidly protects us and our Motherland, keeping us safe. I want to draw people’s attention to the army’s dedication and selflessness. That is why I decided to embark upon this all-India motorbike expedition with my wife Shyja, daughter Neehara Paleri and son Vaishnav Paleri,” says 50-year-old Vadakara native, Rajeesh Paleri.

The family will begin their journey on July 16 from Kozhikode Beach. Director-actor Major Ravi will flag off. They plan to take the western route to Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir covering Mangaluru, Goa, Maharashtra, Manali and Leh. The family aims to cover 350km per day seeking the help of the army for lodging.

“We consciously planned the trip in the rainy season to add to our challenge as army officers have our backs in scorching heat, torrential rain and dense snowfall. It took us 3 months to plan the logistics. We have spent Rs 4 lakh from our savings to buy biking gear, safety equipment and other essentials needed for the trip,” he said. 

Though the family had gone on motorbike journeys to places outside the state, this kind of long and adventurous expedition is for the first time. Before setting off for the journey, Rajeesh had met Pulwama martyr, Vasanth Kumar’s family in Kalpetta and Brigadier Gangadharan who was injured in Kashmir while patrolling. “Their stories are encouraging and heartening,” Rajeesh said.

The family will ride on two bikes — a Royal Enfield Bullet and Yezdi Adventure. We have named our bikes Bully and Addu. We plan to travel light, taking only the essentials, fast-drying, comfortable sportswear and a first-aid kit, said Vaishnav Paleri, a 22-year-old engineering student. 

“We’ll avail the services of our family doctor by phone if we encounter any health issues on the way,” said Shyja Paleri. “I aspire to become an army officer and I am sure this journey will be inspirational and life-changing. We plan to update our travel progress on our Youtube channel, Jet set go,” said 18-year-old Neehara Paleri with excitement in all her words.

