Kerala youth’s organs give five persons lease of life

Published: 15th July 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Gopakumar

Gopakumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 33-year-old man, who was declared brain dead on Wednesday, has given a new lease of life  to five people after his family decided to donate his organs. A resident of Chalakudy, Gopakumar died after a road accident on July 11. 

One of his kidneys was donated to a 44-year-old Malappuram resident who was undergoing treatment at the Rajagiri Hospital in Kochi. The other kidney was donated to a patient at the Kottayam medical college hospital.

Gopakumar’s heart, liver and corneas were donated to patients being treated at three private hospitals in Kochi. The organ harvesting was led by Dr Balagopal Nair, senior consultant and head of urology department, Rajagiri. Gopakumar was unresponsive and was shifted to a private hospital in Chalakudy. 

Comments

