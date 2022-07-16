STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

In memory of late son, parents in Kerala set up library

To keep alive the memory of their son, who loved reading, the parents of a 25-year-old have set up a library near their house at Manavelil in Thanneermukkom panchayat.

Published: 16th July 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Vishnu Memorial Library set up at Manavelil in Thanneermukkom panchayat of Alappuzha district, (Inset) Vishnu | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: To keep alive the memory of their son, who loved reading, the parents of a 25-year-old have set up a library near their house at Manavelil in Thanneermukkom panchayat. P G Sathyan and Radha have collected more than 1,000 books for the Vishnu Memorial Library slated to be opened on Sunday. Vishnu was killed in an accident on NH-66 at Mayithara near Cherthala on August 6 last year.

“If a library is started in his name, people will remember his name and face forever. That will be a relief for us,” said his father, Sathyan.

The library has been set up in one of the rooms available in a line of shops in front of their house. The collection includes books written by stalwarts like Thakazhi, M T Vasudevan Nair and Zacharia, among others.

“Our financial situation is not too strong to open a library. But our son loved books, and that inspired us to start a library in his memory,” said Sathyan, an artist, who now runs a furniture shop nearby.

Vishnu -- who was an employee with the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Pathirapally, near Alappuzha -- met with the accident when he was on his way to work early morning. His motorcycle collided with a lorry that was overtaking another vehicle. He had joined the company as a technician after completing an ITI course.“He kept good friendships and was very helpful to his friends and the families close to him. We considered him a philanthropist,” said Sai Kiran, one of his friends.

Friends and colleagues supported his parents in starting the library, donating and helping source books.
“Vishnu was also interested in painting, photography and music. He won prizes in photography in online competitions during the pandemic times,” Sathyan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
library Kerala
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp