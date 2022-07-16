In memory of late son, parents in Kerala set up library

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: To keep alive the memory of their son, who loved reading, the parents of a 25-year-old have set up a library near their house at Manavelil in Thanneermukkom panchayat. P G Sathyan and Radha have collected more than 1,000 books for the Vishnu Memorial Library slated to be opened on Sunday. Vishnu was killed in an accident on NH-66 at Mayithara near Cherthala on August 6 last year.



“If a library is started in his name, people will remember his name and face forever. That will be a relief for us,” said his father, Sathyan.

The library has been set up in one of the rooms available in a line of shops in front of their house. The collection includes books written by stalwarts like Thakazhi, M T Vasudevan Nair and Zacharia, among others.

“Our financial situation is not too strong to open a library. But our son loved books, and that inspired us to start a library in his memory,” said Sathyan, an artist, who now runs a furniture shop nearby.

Vishnu -- who was an employee with the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Pathirapally, near Alappuzha -- met with the accident when he was on his way to work early morning. His motorcycle collided with a lorry that was overtaking another vehicle. He had joined the company as a technician after completing an ITI course.“He kept good friendships and was very helpful to his friends and the families close to him. We considered him a philanthropist,” said Sai Kiran, one of his friends.

Friends and colleagues supported his parents in starting the library, donating and helping source books.

“Vishnu was also interested in painting, photography and music. He won prizes in photography in online competitions during the pandemic times,” Sathyan said.

