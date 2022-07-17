This doctor from West Bengal treats his patients for free

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

WEST BENGAL: Snehasish Das is the assistant professor at Jhargram Medical College and Hospital, located in West Bengal’s backward Junglemahal region. As a qualified doctor, he is known for his selfless work for the needy. He never turns away a needy patient if one turns up even after his duty hours. After a diploma in public health and post-graduation in medicine, he decided not to go for an extra buck in private practice. Instead, he decided to utilise his time to serve the poor free.

Das grew up in a poor family; his father Bijoy Krishna Das worked as a peon in a small private firm in Jhargram’s Manikpara area. “My father could not afford my elder sister’s education. She passed Class-X exams but her wish to pursue further education came to a halt because we didn’t have enough money. My sister got married,” recalls Das.

He had to walk more than 2 km to reach a junior high school in Tentulia. “I worked in paddy fields to help my father run the family. There were many days when we had only one meal in a day. Yet I wanted to pursue higher education,” said Das. After taking admission in a high school, Das would walk at least 6 km under scorching heat and heavy downpour. “I appeared in a scholarship exam and qualified. I bought a bicycle which made my journey to school easier,” says Das.

Das was able to enroll in an East Midnapore institute, which offered him hostel facility. He saw himself as a doctor when he met his mentor Amal Das after completing Class-XII board exams. “He has inspired dozens of students like me to become doctors in Jangalmahal. Though he is the national president of National Audit Federation, CAG, he visits Jangalmahal every week for us, for the poor people,” says Das.

Snehashish Das spends nearly 12 hours for outdoor patients in a Jhargram hospital and ensures no one is left unattended | Express

Das now spends nearly 12 hours for outdoor patients in a Jhargram hospital and ensures no one is left unattended. After the duty hours, many poor patients meet him for help and the young doctor is always ready.“The Jhargram hospital serves the poor people living in the vast remote and backward region which includes Belpahari, Banspahari, Binpur, Lalgarh, Jamboni and other areas. Most of them belong to marginal sections of our society,” says Das.

Chandana Mahato, mother of two, describes how the doctor turned out to be a saviour for her family at a very odd hour. “My son was suffering from high fever and stomach pain. I went to the doctor late at night. He examined my son and prescribed medicines. My son was fine in a couple of two days.”

WEST BENGAL: Snehasish Das is the assistant professor at Jhargram Medical College and Hospital, located in West Bengal’s backward Junglemahal region. As a qualified doctor, he is known for his selfless work for the needy. He never turns away a needy patient if one turns up even after his duty hours. After a diploma in public health and post-graduation in medicine, he decided not to go for an extra buck in private practice. Instead, he decided to utilise his time to serve the poor free. Das grew up in a poor family; his father Bijoy Krishna Das worked as a peon in a small private firm in Jhargram’s Manikpara area. “My father could not afford my elder sister’s education. She passed Class-X exams but her wish to pursue further education came to a halt because we didn’t have enough money. My sister got married,” recalls Das. He had to walk more than 2 km to reach a junior high school in Tentulia. “I worked in paddy fields to help my father run the family. There were many days when we had only one meal in a day. Yet I wanted to pursue higher education,” said Das. After taking admission in a high school, Das would walk at least 6 km under scorching heat and heavy downpour. “I appeared in a scholarship exam and qualified. I bought a bicycle which made my journey to school easier,” says Das. Das was able to enroll in an East Midnapore institute, which offered him hostel facility. He saw himself as a doctor when he met his mentor Amal Das after completing Class-XII board exams. “He has inspired dozens of students like me to become doctors in Jangalmahal. Though he is the national president of National Audit Federation, CAG, he visits Jangalmahal every week for us, for the poor people,” says Das. Snehashish Das spends nearly 12 hours for outdoor patients in a Jhargram hospital and ensures no one is left unattended | Express Das now spends nearly 12 hours for outdoor patients in a Jhargram hospital and ensures no one is left unattended. After the duty hours, many poor patients meet him for help and the young doctor is always ready.“The Jhargram hospital serves the poor people living in the vast remote and backward region which includes Belpahari, Banspahari, Binpur, Lalgarh, Jamboni and other areas. Most of them belong to marginal sections of our society,” says Das. Chandana Mahato, mother of two, describes how the doctor turned out to be a saviour for her family at a very odd hour. “My son was suffering from high fever and stomach pain. I went to the doctor late at night. He examined my son and prescribed medicines. My son was fine in a couple of two days.”