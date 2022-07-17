Tragedy strikes thrice in life of this TN cop, but he finds solace in service

M Abdul Rabi By

KANNIYAKUMARI: N Thileeban was numbed when tragedies piled up in his life. A sub-inspector at Arumanai police station, Thileeban had lost his first child in 2014, barely two months after the baby was born. His second child had a genetic disease that goes by the unusually long name of Familial Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis, and doctors suggested a quick liver transplant. A multispecialty hospital in Chennai estimated the cost at Rs 25 lakh.

Thileeban didn’t panic. He started a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds and save his child. Help poured from unexpected quarters. The State government gave a helping hand too. He was all set for the transplant. A day before the surgery, the child passed away.

Thileeban took time to get back to his senses. “We started returning the funds collected through the crowdfunding, but it took a lot of effort to get the addresses of donors. We couldn’t return all the money,” he says, adding that they utilised the remaining funds to help poor people with groceries and other essentials during the first lockdown induced by the pandemic.

“We then decided to go all out and serve the society. We started coaching police aspirants free in 2020,” he says proudly. His father, S Neela Thangam, a retired sub-inspector, stood by him.The centre, ‘Free Coaching Centre for Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board’ began in June 2020, on the occasion of Thileeban’s third son Dharshik’s birthday.

Their free coaching centre has already produced several successful candidates in State police, fire and rescue services. Neela Thangam, with the help of Thileeban, runs the coaching centre, and his brother Thivaharan, who is a bank employee, and wife Rathika teach at the centre.

“A total of 21 candidates, including five girls, from across the state, who took coaching from the institute in the first batch, got selected for police and fire services and are undergoing training now. Similarly, 14 candidates from the second batch have already cleared the written and physical tests for the Staff Selection Commission’s General Duty Constable exam and are waiting for the medical test,” says Neela Thangam.

The family has converted the top floor of their house for theory classes and has allotted space on the ground floor for physical training.S Muthu Vengadesh from Thoothukudi district, one of the aspirants from the second batch, who has cleared the written and physical exams, says, “The whole family is teaching us with dedication. Seeing their selfless service, the villagers also provide us with houses for a minimal rent and the food suppliers also charge a nominal price from us.”

Thanks to the coaching centre, the village is now not only known as a tourist destination but for the free coaching. A lot of young people flock to the place for coaching.S Giri, an aspirant from Chennai, says, “Even though the centre is located in a distant location, I started attending the classes due to the quality of coaching that they provide.”

Thileeban is ever grateful to the villagers. “The villagers have helped us in making it a hospitable environment for the aspirants. During functions, they even invite the aspirants to their house for food.”

