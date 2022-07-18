Home Good News

Odisha tribal girl works as daily wager before starting over as teacher 

Published: 18th July 2022

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Ladei Muduli stands tall in the face of adversity. All of 22, Lily, as she is fondly called, from Paraja tribe is skilled and qualified and dreams to become a teacher. But to realise her dreams, she does not mind working as a daily wage labourer in the streets of Koraput.

Belonging to Bhogeipadar village of Debighat panchayat in Koraput district, Lily is the fifth daughter of Ramachandra Muduli and Balla Muduli. While her father is a farmer, he also works in others’ farms as an agricultural labourer. As per the tribe’s tradition, four of her sisters got married early but Lily had decided to chart her own course. She completed Plus Two Arts from Koraput Women’s College with  62 percent marks and went on to complete Diploma in Elementary Education studies from District Institute of Elementary and Training  (DIET) at Jeypore with 85 percent. Aspiring to be a teacher, Lily says, I want to be a graduate and then study more.”

From the age of 12, she was an earning member of the family by helping as a construction worker. Keen on joining a government job, Lily changed her mind to become a teacher while studying in Koraput government girls’ high school. “I liked the way my teachers taught us. So I want to become a teacher and realise my dreams, I do not mind working as a daily wager. I manage to earn ` 200 per day and spend it on my studies besides supplementing family income,” says Lily with a twinkle in her eyes.  

Social activist and academician Uma Patra said, the grit of the tribal girl to pursue higher education despite odds is an inspiration for many. “I would urge good samaritans and even corporate houses to help her for higher studies,” she said.

