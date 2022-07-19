Home Good News

Lights, garlands, music: KSRTC couple makes bus ride fun

Its two staffers — driver Giri Gopinath and conductor Thara of KSRTC’s Haripad depot — are equally interesting. For starters, they are a happily married couple.

Published: 19th July 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Giri Gopinath and wife Thara inside the decked-up KSRTC bus. (Photo | Express)

Giri Gopinath and wife Thara inside the decked-up KSRTC bus. (Photo | Express)

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: LED lights, decorative items and pleasant music and aroma, the KSRTC bus plying on the Alappuzha-Karunagappally stretch has it all. However, it’s not just the bus that piques the interest of commuters. Its two staffers — driver Giri Gopinath and conductor Thara of KSRTC’s Haripad depot — are equally interesting. For starters, they are a happily married couple.

“We were working in the same private company in 2000 when we fell in love. In 2007, I got a job in KSRTC Haripad depot as driver. Our relationship still continued. Three years later, Thara too got a job in KSRTC as conductor. We have been working in the same depot for over 10 years. We get assigned the same service most of the time,” said Giri, 46, a native of Velanchirathoppil in Thottapally.

They started working together in the Karunagappally service three years ago. Before starting the service every day, they clean the bus and decorate the interior with garlands and other items. The bus also has CCTV cameras, a music system and air freshener. “Initially, we would just clean the bus and decorate the interior. Later, we fixed six CCTV cameras to prevent accidents. They are removed after the day’s service,” said Giri. The bus’s name board is dotted with LED lights.

Thara, 42, said the decorations were done after obtaining permission from KSRTC officials. “We used our own money for them,” she said. Giri said they had to wait 20 years to get married as their respective family members were against it. “We convinced them and finally got married in April 2020,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp