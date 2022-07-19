Telangana farmer wins hearts for heroic flood relief efforts

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Gonela Satish Kumar, a 36-year-old farmer, has become the toast of the town, with his acts of daredevilry in saving not only his family members but several people in Burgampad from the fury of the swirling flood waters of River Godavari

At a time when officials were afraid of entering the waters to save those who were either marooned or were being swept away, Satish Kumar moved in, unmindful of the risks he was taking. Impressed by his heroic acts, NDRF teams and Additional Director General of Police Y Nagi Reddy praised him. A native of Burgampad Mandal, Satish Kumar has a small family - his wife and two sons. Their serene life turned upside down when the furious waters of the Godavari river invaded their village.

He took out his tractor and shifted about 1,500 people to relief centres as flood waters began entering their houses. He worked with the NDRF teams in shifting the victims to Lakshmipuram and Banjara village by lorries. In yet another act of daredevilry, he went out and rescued nine persons who began drowning when the boat in which they were being shifted to a relief centre overturned in the floods in Burgampad.

