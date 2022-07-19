Home Good News

Telangana farmer wins hearts for heroic flood relief efforts

At a time when officials were afraid of entering the waters to save those who were either marooned or were being swept away, Satish Kumar moved in, unmindful of the risks he was taking.

Published: 19th July 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari river flows at the 70.3 ft mark in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy 
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Gonela Satish Kumar, a 36-year-old farmer, has become the toast of the town, with his acts of daredevilry in saving not only his family members but several people in Burgampad from the fury of the swirling flood waters of River Godavari

At a time when officials were afraid of entering the waters to save those who were either marooned or were being swept away, Satish Kumar moved in, unmindful of the risks he was taking. Impressed by his heroic acts, NDRF teams and Additional Director General of Police Y Nagi Reddy praised him. A native of Burgampad Mandal, Satish Kumar has a small family - his wife and two sons. Their serene life turned upside down when the furious waters of the Godavari river invaded their village. 

He took out his tractor and shifted about 1,500 people to relief centres as flood waters began entering their houses. He worked with the NDRF teams in shifting the victims to Lakshmipuram and Banjara village by lorries.  In yet another act of daredevilry, he went out and rescued nine persons who began drowning when the boat in which they were being shifted to a relief centre overturned in the floods in Burgampad. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana farmer Telangana floods
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp