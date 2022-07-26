Home Good News

IAS officer enrols son in Andhra government school, says change is in air 

Speaking to TNIE, IAS officer B Navya said she studied in a government-aided school and became an IAS officer.

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: IAS officer B Navya, who is the project officer of Seethampeta Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), has admitted her son to a government school.

Her son B Srikar Pratik, a class VI student, joined Government Tribal Welfare Residential School, Malli in Seethampeta mandal in the district.

“The government of Andhra Pradesh has been giving top priority to the education sector. Our government schools have all facilities on par with private schools, thanks to the Nadu-Nedu programme initiated by the government. And now, English medium has been introduced in all government schools,” the ITDA Project officer pointed out.

“We don’t have any private school in Seethampeta mandal. Another option is a private school in Palakonda mandal, for that my son has to travel for 40 minutes. So I have decided to admit my son to the government school, which has all the facilities,” the IAS officer explained.

The decision taken by the IAS officer at a time when people of all walks of life are competing to send their children to private schools was lauded by many.

