27 elderly women from Kerala enjoy first flight

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One can never be too old to travel, especially if the opportunity is to fly for the first time. The Kochi corporation and HelpAge India, an NGO working towards providing quality and dignified life to elder citizens, jointly organised an air tour for a group of 27 elderly women on Wednesday. Belonging to the Chullickal division of Kochi corporation, they took off from the Kochi airport and touched down at the Kannur airport around 7.45pm.

“One of these mothers expressed her wish to experience a plane journey, of which 26 others are now a part. Within a month, everything was arranged with the help of the mayor and coordination from HelpAge India officials,” said councillor Bastine Babu.

Mayor M Anilkumar flagged off the tour from the Vayojana Sevana Centre. Among the group, Monica Stanly, 88, is the oldest. The flight was a dream-come-true moment for Monica who arrived dressed in the traditional Christian attire of ‘chattayum mundum’ and carrying a handbag. Whenever she saw an aeroplane in the sky, she always wondered how it felt to be on a flight, she said.

“I am curious to experience how it feels to sit on an aeroplane having a cup of tea and gazing through the window. I am a little scared but excited to experience the journey,” the octogenarian said before boarding.

Meanwhile, two best friends, Rosemary, 67, and Maria Rodriguez, 61, said the preparation for the whole trip had taken them back to childhood days.

“We were excited, just like how a schoolgirl would be on her excursion day. All my life, I have been to the airport to see off relatives. This time, I am stepping inside an airport. It is difficult to explain how exactly I feel,” said Rosemary. On the other hand, Maria said she had not been able to sleep well out of excitement.

On Thursday, the group will visit Parassinikadavu Snake Park, Moothapan temple, St Angelo Fort and the Muzhappilangad beach. The group will return to Kochi the same day via train,’ explained the tour coordinator.

