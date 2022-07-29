Home Good News

Kerala's ‘police station’ singer winning hearts on social media

A scene from the Malayalam movie Action Hero Biju came alive at a police station in Palakkad when a Class 5 student sang folk songs for the officers.

Published: 29th July 2022

Yadav Krishna singing folk songs at Nattukal police station in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A scene from the Malayalam movie Action Hero Biju came alive at a police station in Palakkad when a Class 5 student sang folk songs for the officers. The video of the incident has already gone viral on the social media platforms. In the video, the boy, Yadav Krishna, is seen singing his heart out while tapping on a stool at the Nattukal police station. 

The officers, meanwhile, are seen gathered around the boy enjoying his songs. According to the police, the boy used to occasionally visit a pond near the police station with his friend to see the ornamental fishes. 

The officers had also bought him a ‘chenda’ when he asked them. The soulful rendition of the folk songs has won the hearts of the netizens with some even terming him the next ‘Kalabhavan Mani’. The people have also lauded the officers who are encouraging the young star, saying that there is a ‘soul’ inside the uniform.

