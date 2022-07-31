Age is just a number: After Plus two at 68, Kerala woman now chasing degree

Sajimon P S By

PATHANAMTHITTA: If your mind is young and you have a desire to learn new things, you can always find a way to fly, says B Vijayakumari. Well, she has every right to say that. At 68, she has passed the Plus-II examination, after having left her studies while pursuing the pre-degree course around five decades ago. What’s more, she is now preparing to join a bachelor’s degree programme in humanities.



“Age is just a number,” says Vijayakumari, a native of Muthukulam in Alappuzha, who is now settled in Pathanamthitta.

“My family has been my biggest support system. They, especially my grandchildren, encouraged me to complete my Plus-II course. I never thought I would succeed in my endeavour.”

But that has only ignited her dreams.

“I want to pass the degree examinations with flying colours. Along with that, I wish to do a computer course,” says Vijayakumari.

She is the seventh and youngest child of Vasu Devan Pillai and Bhargavi Amma. Studious from the beginning, Vijayakumari completed her Class X education from the Government HS, Naduvattam. She later joined the MSM College at Kayamkulam for a pre-degree course but couldn’t attend her final year exams as she entered wedlock with Mohana Kurup, her college mate.

The family has been residing at Puramattom for their treatment-related needs for the past four years.

“My husband was running a driving school at Muthukulam. After shifting to Puramattom, I found enough time to spend with my grandchildren. One day, I shared my desire to continue my studies and my grandson Vivek Prakash told me about a Plus-II course at Chengannur Public College. I decided to join and opted for the humanities stream,” she says.

Vijayakumari says it was Vivek who helped her with the formalities while joining the course. Recalling her preparation, she says, “I attended five exams in English, and my second language was Hindi. I used to attend classes online and study from midnight to 4am every day.”

After she passed the exam with 60% marks, she became the cynosure of all eyes, and people from various walks of life appreciated her. Many even organised events to honour her for her determination.“I am delighted to have overcome all obstacles in my pursuit of education,” says Vijayakumari, as she turns the pages of one of her books with a cherubic smile.She has two children, Ajish Mohan and Ambily Mohan. Ajish works as a mechanical engineer while Ambily is a government employee.

