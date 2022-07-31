For first time, knob-billed ducks sighted at Kawal Tiger Reserve

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Exotic knob-billed ducks, also known as African comb ducks, have been found for the first time in the Kawal Tiger Reserve under Utnoor Forest division of erstwhile Adilabad district.The knob-billed duck, which belongs to the water duck species, lives in wetlands and forest areas, lakes, ponds and paddy fields. The female lays six to 14 eggs and they nest in tree holes and tall grasses in breeding season. The male has a black knob on his bill and is much larger than the female. The knob-billed ducks were first found in the Andaman Nicobar islands in the 1760s.

Speaking to Express, Utnoor Forest Divisional Officer Rahul Kisan Jadhav says: “It’s is a rare species. The lakes, ponds and check dams we have in our forest division may have attracted the ducks.”He adds that there was a proposal to organise bird walks in the forest division as there were enough birds this summer.



“Kuntala waterfalls is attracting tourists in droves. We are planning to improve facilities for them. We have already set up six tents for tourists and we will soon be inaugurating them,” he mentions.

