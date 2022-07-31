Home Good News

For first time, knob-billed ducks sighted at Kawal Tiger Reserve

Exotic knob-billed ducks, also known as African comb ducks, have been found for the first time in the Kawal Tiger Reserve under Utnoor Forest division of erstwhile Adilabad district.

Published: 31st July 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

A knob-billed duck sighted at the Kawal Tiger Reserve under Utnoor Forest division

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Exotic knob-billed ducks, also known as African comb ducks, have been found for the first time in the Kawal Tiger Reserve under Utnoor Forest division of erstwhile Adilabad district.The knob-billed duck, which belongs to the water duck species, lives in wetlands and forest areas, lakes, ponds and paddy fields. The female lays six to 14 eggs and they nest in tree holes and tall grasses in breeding season. The male has a black knob on his bill and is much larger than the female. The knob-billed ducks were first found in the Andaman Nicobar islands in the 1760s.

Speaking to Express, Utnoor Forest Divisional Officer Rahul Kisan Jadhav says: “It’s is a rare species. The lakes, ponds and check dams we have in our forest division may have attracted the ducks.”He adds that there was a proposal to organise bird walks in the forest division as there were enough birds this summer. 

“Kuntala waterfalls is attracting tourists in droves. We are planning to improve facilities for them. We have already set up six tents for tourists and we will soon be inaugurating them,” he mentions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kawal Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp