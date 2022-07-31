From Telangan to Spain, the amazing story of backward caste youth

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The remote village of Muthyalampadu in Tekulapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district erupted with cheers with a 21-year-old Backward Caste (BC) local youth bagging a job at the internationally reputed technology company, Amazon, in Spain’s capital Madrid. With a package of Rs 64 lakh per year, Tangellapalli Nikhil made his parents Tangellapalli Eswarachary and Anitha Laxmi proud. “We are extremely proud of him and happy with his achievements,” his parents say.

Belonging to a lower middle-class family, Eswarachary has always been the sole earner for his family. “I had a lot of enthusiasm and wanted to attain a higher position in life with the help of education. However, I failed to fulfil my dream but have managed to provide good education to my two sons, who are proving their mettle,” he tells Express.

Giving flight to his parents’ dreams, Nikhil has almost always been academically brilliant. He studied till Class 5 at a private school in Tekulapalli. His admission to Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), also known as Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basara, was seamless after he secured to 10 CGPA in Class 10.

After graduating from the computer science stream in May, Nikhil appeared for the off-campus interview for Amazon. He attended three gruelling online interview sessions that took three hours but managed to pass them with flying colours.

“I was very excited after receiving the job offer from Amazon and immediately told my parents,” Nikhil tells Express. He informs that his younger sibling also studies Computer Science at a private engineering college in Hyderabad.

KHAMMAM: The remote village of Muthyalampadu in Tekulapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district erupted with cheers with a 21-year-old Backward Caste (BC) local youth bagging a job at the internationally reputed technology company, Amazon, in Spain’s capital Madrid. With a package of Rs 64 lakh per year, Tangellapalli Nikhil made his parents Tangellapalli Eswarachary and Anitha Laxmi proud. “We are extremely proud of him and happy with his achievements,” his parents say. Belonging to a lower middle-class family, Eswarachary has always been the sole earner for his family. “I had a lot of enthusiasm and wanted to attain a higher position in life with the help of education. However, I failed to fulfil my dream but have managed to provide good education to my two sons, who are proving their mettle,” he tells Express. Giving flight to his parents’ dreams, Nikhil has almost always been academically brilliant. He studied till Class 5 at a private school in Tekulapalli. His admission to Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), also known as Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basara, was seamless after he secured to 10 CGPA in Class 10. After graduating from the computer science stream in May, Nikhil appeared for the off-campus interview for Amazon. He attended three gruelling online interview sessions that took three hours but managed to pass them with flying colours. “I was very excited after receiving the job offer from Amazon and immediately told my parents,” Nikhil tells Express. He informs that his younger sibling also studies Computer Science at a private engineering college in Hyderabad.