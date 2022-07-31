Telangana govt's Dalit Bandhu changing lives for better, say beneficiaries

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Touted as the country’s biggest direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, the Dalit Bandhu scheme was introduced by the State government with an aim to empower Scheduled Castes (SC) families across Telangana. Though many will claim that it’s a ploy of the ruling party to accrue votes of marginalised communities, several SC families in Chintakani mandal of Khammam district vouch for the fact that the scheme has helped change their lives for the better.

Guntaka Prabhakar and his wife Aruna, residents of Proddutur village, were earning Rs 5,000 to 7,000 each month by stitching clothes. With the help of funds received under the scheme, they have been able to buy four sewing machines and two zig-zag stitching machines. This has helped them increase their cumulative monthly earnings to Rs 20,000 and provide employment to four other persons.Prabhakar and Aruna tell Express, “We are very happy as the Dalit Bandhu scheme has brought light into our lives, and is helping us live without any problems.”

Dignity of life

Daily wage labourers Chatla Suresh, Chatla Venkateswarlu and Chatla Naga Raju of Nagaligonda village were working rods for construction and earning about Rs 400 per day. They bought a harvester under the scheme and are earning thousands now.Suresh says, “We were unable to send our children to schools or even have enough food everyday, but Dalit Bandhu has helped improve our lives. We are also providing employment to five other persons.”

Flight to dreams

Another Proddutur resident Tudem Ashok used to work as a daily labourer. With limited income, he used to find it difficult to support his elderly parents. With the money he received under the scheme, he purchased a sound system, generator and a mini trick and now works as a disc jockey (DJ). Ashok says he earns about Rs 20,000 per programme, something that was unimaginable to him as a labourer. District Collector VP Gowtham tells Express that 1,273 units have been handed over to 2,767 beneficiaries in the district while the rest would be grounded as per schedule.

