Kerala father, daughter duo discover unique way to manage waste

Rinosh Jacob and his daughter Michelle, 19, have found a new way to offer sustainable waste management solutions as those provided by the corporation prove inadequate.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A worker turning the garbage collected from apartments. Turning is one of the steps in the newly developed waste management model

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rinosh Jacob and his daughter Michelle, 19, have found a new way to offer sustainable waste management solutions as those provided by the corporation prove inadequate.  Instead of crying foul, the father-daughter duo has merged two composting methods — Bokashi and Berkeley. 

“We used to depend on the eco-bio composter units provided by CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India) for waste management. There were three bins for our entire apartment complex and they used to fill up in 12 days. The standard composting requires a minimum of 120 days. then came the foul smell and maggot menace,”said Rionosh.

“We thought of solutions to accelerate the composting process and learned about the Bokashi model.  It took around one year for us to come up with the whole model,” said Rino, an IT consultant. Bokashi is a process that converts food waste and similar organic matter into a soil amendment, which adds nutrients and improves soil texture. 

“To accelerate the composting process further, we implemented Berkeley model composting. The combination of both methods helps us dispose of waste in 18 days,” said Rino. Around 50kg of food waste is generated daily in the apartment complex with 75 families, he says. 

“I got the opportunity to do extensive research and find a solution to the problem. We experimented with several methods and Bokashi and Berkeley stood out. As a student, this was a practical and enriching experience,” said Michelle. 

According to them, the model can be easily replicated by other apartment complexes and even by a larger communities. “We are planning to do organic farming on our premises with the manure. The initiative will be launched next month and we have also tied up with an NGO for the same,” said Rino. To date, the community has scientifically disposed of 15 tonnes of waste using the new technology. 

Kerala waste management
