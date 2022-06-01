Nurse from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital gets Florence Nightingale Award

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A staff nurse of the Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital has been selected for the Florence Nightingale Award 2021. 45-year-old Khulana Barik is working as labour in-charge in the Gynae ward of DHH. She will be felicitated by President India Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi but the date and time have not been confirmed yet.

Barik has been handling the delivery of COVID-positive pregnant women as well as taking care of newborns. Despite the threat of pandemic and even cyclones, sources say she carried out her duty undeterred in the Gynaecology department and pediatric ward.

Speaking to mediapersons, Barik said she was humbled by the recognition. "I got selected for the award for performing nursing activities smoothly during COVID-19 despite huge risks involved. I do not prefer taking leaves and have worked throughout many natural calamities," she said.

Last year, another lady health visitor of Kujang Community Health Centre Premalata Barik had been selected for the prestigious award. She had an experience of 30 years' in the nursing profession and was known for her commitment towards her work.

The Indian Nursing Council, a statutory body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, grants the Florence Nightingale Award to recognise the contribution of healthcare workers.