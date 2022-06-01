STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Nurse from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital gets Florence Nightingale Award

Khulana Barik has been handling the delivery of COVID-positive pregnant women as well as taking care of newborns despite the threat of pandemic and even cyclones.

Published: 01st June 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

45-year-old Khulana Barik

45-year-old Khulana Barik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A staff nurse of the Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital has been selected for the Florence Nightingale Award 2021. 45-year-old Khulana Barik is working as labour in-charge in the Gynae ward of DHH. She will be felicitated by President India Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi but the date and time have not been confirmed yet.

Barik has been handling the delivery of COVID-positive pregnant women as well as taking care of newborns. Despite the threat of pandemic and even cyclones, sources say she carried out her duty undeterred in the Gynaecology department and pediatric ward.

Speaking to mediapersons, Barik said she was humbled by the recognition. "I got selected for the award for performing nursing activities smoothly during COVID-19 despite huge risks involved. I do not prefer taking leaves and have worked throughout many natural calamities," she said.

Last year, another  lady health visitor of Kujang Community Health Centre Premalata Barik had been selected for the prestigious award. She had an experience of 30 years' in the nursing profession and was known for her commitment towards her work.

The Indian Nursing Council, a statutory body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, grants the Florence Nightingale Award to recognise the contribution of healthcare workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khulana Barik Florence Nightingale Award Florence Nightingale Award 2021 Jagatsinghpur Jagatsinghpur nurse
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp