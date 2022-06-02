Bedridden house owner in Bengaluru gets property papers at doorstep

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a heartwarming gesture, members of the Supreme Court-appointed Justice AV Chandrashekhar Committee that oversees the regularisation of constructions at Dr Shivarama Karantha Layout went in person to the residence of a bedridden stroke patient and handed over the Regularisation Certificate (RC) for his property. In all, 253 RCs have been issued by the committee to house owners till now. The owner, K Govindaraju, a senior citizen, resides at Vaderahalli near Vidyarayana Post, almost 30 km from Bengaluru.

Committee member and former BDA Commissioner Jayakar Jerome told TNIE, “Govindaraju’s daughter had approached us earlier and told us about the inability of her father to collect his certificate in person due to his ill health.”

Another committee member and former Director General of Police ST Ramesh said, “The process of handing over the RCs, which are BDA documents, is being done by the Committee for nearly two weeks now at Medi Agrahara village from Urdu Primary School here.” The RCs are distributed by the committee members, comprising former employees of BDA, judiciary or the police.

That Govindaraju had suffered a paralytic attack and was bedridden was conveyed to the team members by someone in the area. “A couple of them visited his residence to confirm the genuineness of his health condition. After that they took an impromptu decision to hand over the certificate at his doorsteps,” Ramesh explained.

