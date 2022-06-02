STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Bedridden house owner in Bengaluru gets property papers at doorstep

The owner, K Govindaraju, a senior citizen, resides at Vaderahalli near Vidyarayana Post, almost 30 km from Bengaluru. 

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

K Govindaraju is handed over his house regularisation certificate 

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a heartwarming gesture, members of the Supreme Court-appointed Justice AV Chandrashekhar Committee that oversees the regularisation of constructions at Dr Shivarama Karantha Layout went in person to the residence of a bedridden stroke patient and handed over the Regularisation Certificate (RC) for his property. In all, 253 RCs have been issued by the committee to house owners till now. The owner, K Govindaraju, a senior citizen, resides at Vaderahalli near Vidyarayana Post, almost 30 km from Bengaluru. 

Committee member and former BDA Commissioner Jayakar Jerome told TNIE, “Govindaraju’s daughter had approached us earlier and told us about the inability of her father to collect his certificate in person due to his ill health.”

Another committee member and former Director General of Police ST Ramesh said, “The process of handing over the RCs, which are BDA documents, is being done by the Committee for nearly two weeks now at Medi Agrahara village from Urdu Primary School here.” The RCs are distributed by the committee members, comprising former employees of BDA, judiciary or the police. 

That Govindaraju had suffered a paralytic attack and was bedridden was conveyed to the team members by someone in the area. “A couple of them visited his residence to confirm the genuineness of his health condition. After that they took an impromptu decision to hand over the certificate at his doorsteps,” Ramesh explained.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
property papers Bengaluru
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp