Hyderabad cop escorts pregnant woman to hospital, aids safe delivery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Rajyalakshmi, a woman constable of Narsingi PS of Cyberabad commissionerate, came to the rescue of a pregnant woman, who was lying in an abandoned state on the roadside. She accompanied the woman to Niloufer Hospital, in an ambulance, where the woman delivered a healthy girl child. Rajyalakshmi, who sat next to the woman during her labour, told Express that she was ecstatic and teary-eyed when the baby was born.

On Thursday evening, a constable deputed to the Greyhounds wing informed Narsingi police station about a pregnant woman lying on the road near Narsingi Government Hospital. Rajyalakshmi, a 2020 batch constable, who was at the police station, rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, a 108 ambulance also arrived at the spot. As the woman was about to go into labour, she was rushed to Niloufer Hospital. Rajyalakshmi accompanied her.

Around 6.30 pm, the woman delivered a healthy girl child through a normal delivery. Doctors at Niloufer said any delay in bringing the woman to the hospital would have posed a risk for both mother and child.

Toman identified as Saritha informed police that she lost her husband Ramesh recently. She belongs to Chilkur and was married to Ramesh who belongs to Kodangal in Vikarabad district. She already has two children, who are currently staying with her in-laws in Kodangal. She could not explain how had come to Narsingi, due to her health condition.