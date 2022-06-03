STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Hyderabad cop escorts pregnant woman to hospital, aids safe delivery

On Thursday evening, a constable deputed to the Greyhounds wing informed Narsingi police station about a pregnant woman lying on the road near Narsingi Government Hospital.

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Constable A Rajyalakshmi holds the newly-born girl at Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Rajyalakshmi, a woman constable of Narsingi PS of Cyberabad commissionerate, came to the rescue of a pregnant woman, who was lying in an abandoned state on the roadside. She accompanied the woman to Niloufer Hospital, in an ambulance, where the woman delivered a healthy girl child. Rajyalakshmi, who sat next to the woman during her labour, told Express that she was ecstatic and teary-eyed when the baby was born. 

On Thursday evening, a constable deputed to the Greyhounds wing informed Narsingi police station about a pregnant woman lying on the road near Narsingi Government Hospital. Rajyalakshmi, a 2020 batch constable, who was at the police station, rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, a 108 ambulance also arrived at the spot. As the woman was about to go into labour, she was rushed to Niloufer Hospital. Rajyalakshmi accompanied her. 

Around 6.30 pm, the woman delivered a healthy girl child through a normal delivery. Doctors at Niloufer said any delay in bringing the woman to the hospital would have posed a risk for both mother and child.
Toman identified as Saritha informed police that she lost her husband Ramesh recently. She belongs to Chilkur and was married to Ramesh who belongs to Kodangal in Vikarabad district. She already has two children, who are currently staying with her in-laws in Kodangal. She could not explain how had come to Narsingi, due to her health condition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pregnant woman Hyderabad
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp