Kargil war veteran return to his native in Kerala, sets off army dreams for youth

MALAPPURAM: Beeran Kutty is a war hero, having served the nation in the 1999 Kargil War and countless other military operations. He started off on his dream journey with the Indian Army at 19.



Now, after 32 years of service, the soldier has decided to dedicate the rest of his life to helping youngsters realise their dream of getting into the armed forces. On Friday, the 51-year-old returned home to a rousing reception, two days after retiring as a Subedar Major. A resident of Omanoor, he is a patron of the ‘Malappuram Sainika Koottaima’, which currently trains around 1,500 youngsters in the district. And he will offer his services for free.

“Most youngsters who stray into illegal activities do so when they fail to get a decent job,” Beeran says. “We are planning to give opportunities to more youngsters. Also, charity work, including supporting the families of army personnel in the district, will be continued with.”He says the years with the Indian Army changed his perspective of life.

“I believed that being a soldier would help me serve the nation and make a good career. The Indian Army instilled discipline in my life and provided a chance to learn about the diversity of our country. We can learn about the different cultures as we get the chance to stay in almost all parts of the country,” he says.Beeran completed his military training in 1991 at the First EME Centre in Secunderabad. And he ended his Army career in the same city.

Over the course of his service, he participated in various army operations including Operation Vijay (Kargil War), Operation Parakram (India-Pakistan standoff, 2001-02), Operation Rakshak (counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir), Operation Suraksha, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Orchid, and Operation Sadbhavana.

He says reaching Kargil during the war was one of his toughest tasks. “My troupe was in Nagaland before India launched Operation Vijay. We received an order to reach a place near Kargil. Back then, we had to face several difficulties to reach the destination. Yet I don’t want to use the word ‘difficulties’ because we are all trained to overcome such challenges to protect the nation. That’s why we are the proud Indian Army,” Beeran says. On his return, the trust Calicut Defence too organised a reception when he reached Edavannappara. The ‘Malappuram Sainika Koottaima’ members honoured him at the Kozhikode railway station.