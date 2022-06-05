STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With melody in his heart, this ex-NRI Keralite secures first rank in BA Music

Engineer by fate and musician by heart, Kochumon Karichal battled odds to keep his dream alive and secure top spot in BA Music.

Published: 05th June 2022 06:55 AM

By BIJUE PAUL
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Right from childhood, music was a passion for TC Mathew, aka Kochumon Karichal. But his dream to become a musician was tough to handle for his family struggling to make ends meet. 

Though the need for sustenance forced Mathew to fly to Saudi Arabia, where he worked as an electrical engineer for over 17 years, he never lost hope. From studying music and ragas from books and radio to becoming -- at 48 -- the first rank holder in the BA Music, Mathew’s journey is an inspiring tale of battling odds.

“While studying at GHSS, Haripad, I won prizes in many music competitions. Pursuing pre-degree at TKM College, Nangiarkulangara, I joined Muthukulam Sasikumar’s music class to chase my dream. But that did not last for long. Within a month, I had to quit as I couldn’t pay the fee,” says Kochumon, a resident of Veeyapuram in Kuttanad. 

His plans to continue with studies after pre-degree too did not materialise. “After completing my polytechnic in electrical engineering from Carmel Polytechnic College, Alappuzha, I left for Mumbai seeking a job.’’ After five years in Mumbai, he shifted to Saudi Arabia.

“Getting a job with an engineering firm there improved my financial situation and I started dreaming again. I started learning ragas reading books and listening to radio programmes. I practised on my keyboard, and I managed to compose devotional songs and recorded more than two dozen songs. That gave me some confidence,’’ he says.

Kochumon returned home in 2017 as he lost his job to the economic recession of the time. “From then, I wanted to follow my passion. I feel that age is not a barrier for studies, so I joined Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam for BA Music,’’ he says. 

Recently, Kochumon released an album featuring himself and G Venugopal. He has also penned more than 100 songs, mainly devotional.

