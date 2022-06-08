STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Kerala, govt staffer gets nod to work and study simultaneously

It was a long nurtured dream of Sudheer which is becoming a reality after almost two decades.

Published: 08th June 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

M Sudheer

M Sudheer

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M Sudheer, 43, a binder at Thiruvananthapuram Government Press has scripted history when he became the first government employee in Kerala to be granted permission to work and pursue his doctoral studies simultaneously. The Cabinet at its last meeting allowed his plea by putting him in the second shift  from 3.30pm to 10.30pm for the next three years. Sudheer’s request was considered as a special case by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the existing rules did not allow a government employee to work in office and then pursue the PhD under full-time stream.

It was a long nurtured dream of Sudheer which is becoming a reality after almost two decades. After completing his M Phil in psychology, Sudheer was keen on pursuing his doctoral studies in ‘Scholastic backwardness: cognitive analysis and development of intervention packages’. 

When Sudheer secured a government job 19 years ago, he had  the responsibility of looking after his family. Going on three years’ long leave, that too without pay, was simply out of the question for him then. With the Kerala Service Rules not allowing for part-time study while working, Sudheer was in a dilemma. He approached Government Press director A T Shibu  for a way out to realise his dream. Sudheer recalled that it was not easy to get permission with various departments denying it until his request reached the chief minister.

“I approached the chief minister three months ago for permission to pursue doctoral studies without going on long leave. When the cabinet okayed my request my joy knew no bounds. My study intends to profile the cognitive function of  scholastically backward children, and to explore the determining cognitive function that plays a key role in academic performance, and thus develop an intervention module for improving and enhancing cognitive skills,” Sudheer told TNIE.

Currently, Sudheer is awaiting the NoC from the University of  Kerala Syndicate. Once his doctoral studies begin next week, Sudheer will be engaged from 9:30am to 3pm at Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram under the guidance of P P Sajimon, assistant professor in psychology, Fatima  Mata National  College, Kollam. He will have to report for duty at  Government Press at 3.30pm and remain there until 10.30 pm for the next three years.  Sudheer says his family, comprising mother Jameela Beevi, wife Shainy and children Sahadiya and Seira, are excited to see him inching towards his goal.

