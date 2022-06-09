STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

A community lunch in Karnataka to send message of social harmony

Inaugurating the community lunch, writer Aravinda Malagatti said that to establish equality and social harmony, there is a need to reunite Dravidian power and movement. 

Published: 09th June 2022 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

The community lunch was organised at a crematorium on the foothills of Chamundi,  in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Sending a loud and clear message of social harmony at a time when the state is witnessing clashes over communal issues, a community lunch (Pankti Bhojana) was organised at a crematorium near foothills of the Chamundi Hills on Wednesday which was attended by leaders from all communities.

Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum, as part of the birthday of its president KS Shivaramu organised this novel event, which saw participation of religious leaders, including Father James Dominic, Sameer Mustafa, writers Prof KS Bhagwan, CP Krishnakumar, Prof Mahesha Chandra Guru and others. 

Inaugurating the community lunch, writer Aravinda Malagatti said that to establish equality and social harmony, there is a need to reunite Dravidian power and movement. 

He said, “Throughout history, we can find the fear and insecurity among the Aryans which made them avail power using techniques and dividing the people in the name of food, caste and profession. There are over 85 Dravidian languages of which only 25 are in use... there is a need for Dravidian movement here similar to what Periyar did in Tamil Nadu.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
social harmony  Karnataka
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp