A community lunch in Karnataka to send message of social harmony

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Sending a loud and clear message of social harmony at a time when the state is witnessing clashes over communal issues, a community lunch (Pankti Bhojana) was organised at a crematorium near foothills of the Chamundi Hills on Wednesday which was attended by leaders from all communities.



Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum, as part of the birthday of its president KS Shivaramu organised this novel event, which saw participation of religious leaders, including Father James Dominic, Sameer Mustafa, writers Prof KS Bhagwan, CP Krishnakumar, Prof Mahesha Chandra Guru and others.

Inaugurating the community lunch, writer Aravinda Malagatti said that to establish equality and social harmony, there is a need to reunite Dravidian power and movement.

He said, “Throughout history, we can find the fear and insecurity among the Aryans which made them avail power using techniques and dividing the people in the name of food, caste and profession. There are over 85 Dravidian languages of which only 25 are in use... there is a need for Dravidian movement here similar to what Periyar did in Tamil Nadu.”