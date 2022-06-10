Kerala teen magicking his way into records

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Remember as kids how we used to go gaga over certain magic tricks? However, as we grow up, we started figuring out how some of these. However, several acts remain a mystery. Well, Adhil S didn’t want to remain ignorant. He went out of his way to learn the tricks. When he was just 10-years-old, he saw a magician performing an act. The magician guessed what the young Adhil was thinking about. This paved way for his passion for magic.

Now, in his first-year at an engineering college, he bagged three records for performing 23 magic acts just in one minute. He has entered the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and International Book of Records. “I always wanted a record to my name. I performed acts that could be done in a jiffy,” says Adhil. In a snap he transformed a burning stick to an iron rod, pigeon came straight out of a photograph and from a blazing fire he brought out a rose.

Adhil decided to give India Book of Records a shot during the first lockdsown. The youngster had been eyeing for a record since 11th grade. But he dropped the idea then. “I came across the category of performing magic tricks in a short time. It was Thiruvanathapuram-native Aswin, who was also a Bigboss Season 4 contestant, who secured a place for performing 18 tricks in one minute. Now mine is the new record in this category,” says Adhil.

Having received India Book of Record, Adhil used the same video to secure titles in Asia Book of Records and International Book of Records. “My passion for magic hasn’t reduced even a bit over the years. This is a skill only a few people have. Being able to perform magic in front of audiences is a privilege,” says Adhil, who is also an automobile enthusiast. He also went viral on social media for building jeeps using auto-rickshaw engines.

