This young Kerala artist sees art in neighbourhood

Rahul R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anujath Sindhu Vinaylal perceives everything around him as a piece of art. A street vendor, school, food court, flowers and stray animals all move harmoniously and blend as the right frame on the canvas of the 16-year-old. His sharp observation skills and minimalist style of art have fetched him numerous awards and honours, from the President’s Award in 2016 to the Shankar’s International Award in 2019.

A resident of Thrissur, Anujath earned rave reviews for a week-long exhibition of his paintings held at the Lalithakala Akademi art gallery at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The centre of attraction was a painting titled ‘My mother and the mothers in neighbourhood’, that had fetched him the Shankar’s award. It explains the daily hardship and contribution of every homemaker without being noticed, portraying the gender reality of Kerala.

“My drawings are inspired by objectives that have been a part of my life, and what I have encountered,” Anujath says.“I didn’t create paintings for any particular art exhibition. My artwork is my observation and the pleasure that I find through glimpses of my surroundings.”

He believes creating art for any particular exhibition or competition hinders artistic freedom. “It will preoccupy the thought process and imagination of an artist,” he says. Anujath’s dreams are firm: to become a professional artist. A Class 12 student, he has already received a few scholarship offers from universities overseas. His father, MK Vinaylal, an artist and graphic designer by profession, supports his experiments in art.

“He has the freedom to make mistakes in his work. Most of the time, the measurements are not perfect, but do we need perfection in art? Art is a robust platform that allows everyone to express themselves,” says Vinaylal. Anujath lost his mother, Sindhu, in 2019.