STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Doodhbowli, a well at foot of the Molangur Fort that gives ‘milk’ and not water

The interesting feature of the well is that even in mid-summer it does not dry up. The “milk” keeps regenerating and it is always seen touching the brim.

Published: 19th June 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a well used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam 
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: This well at the foot of the Molangur Fort springs milk and not water. Though it is not milk in the strict sense of the term, the water smells and looks just like that and the villagers believe that it has nutritional value. The well, known as Doodhbowli in local parlance, is located about 30 km from Karimnagar. People treasure the water as if it is milk and use it for drinking and other regular chores.

The interesting feature of the well is that even in mid-summer it does not dry up. The “milk” keeps regenerating and it is always seen touching the brim. Even though Mission Bhagirtha water is available, people prefer the water from Doodhbowli. Locals say that during the Nizam era, water used to be transported from this well to Hyderabad on horse-drawn carts for use by the Nizams. 

A villager Mallesham says in astonishment: “It is always a mystery that the milky water is very pure, more purified than the so-called purified water sold to us in cans.” For the last 20 years, his family has been using Doodhbowli water for drinking purposes. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, people used to come to this well from far-off villages to draw water and take it back as they believed it had not only nutrients but also has therapeutic value.”

As the “milk” from this well has become popular, officials with the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) officials have collected samples and sent it for analysis to understand its magic.The District Groundwater Board deputy director Ch Shailasree Mallika Devi says: “We are trying to find out what minerals are there in the water from this well. At the moment, samples have been sent for analysis. Once we get the report, we would know for sure what the “milk” is all about.”

She wonders whether limestone deposits in the area have turned the water milk-like. “People are drawing this water and are using it for drinking purpose. But I cannot say whether it is beneficial or harmful at this moment. Let the analysis report come,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Molangur Fort well
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp