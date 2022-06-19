Doodhbowli, a well at foot of the Molangur Fort that gives ‘milk’ and not water

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: This well at the foot of the Molangur Fort springs milk and not water. Though it is not milk in the strict sense of the term, the water smells and looks just like that and the villagers believe that it has nutritional value. The well, known as Doodhbowli in local parlance, is located about 30 km from Karimnagar. People treasure the water as if it is milk and use it for drinking and other regular chores.

The interesting feature of the well is that even in mid-summer it does not dry up. The “milk” keeps regenerating and it is always seen touching the brim. Even though Mission Bhagirtha water is available, people prefer the water from Doodhbowli. Locals say that during the Nizam era, water used to be transported from this well to Hyderabad on horse-drawn carts for use by the Nizams.

A villager Mallesham says in astonishment: “It is always a mystery that the milky water is very pure, more purified than the so-called purified water sold to us in cans.” For the last 20 years, his family has been using Doodhbowli water for drinking purposes. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, people used to come to this well from far-off villages to draw water and take it back as they believed it had not only nutrients but also has therapeutic value.”

As the “milk” from this well has become popular, officials with the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) officials have collected samples and sent it for analysis to understand its magic.The District Groundwater Board deputy director Ch Shailasree Mallika Devi says: “We are trying to find out what minerals are there in the water from this well. At the moment, samples have been sent for analysis. Once we get the report, we would know for sure what the “milk” is all about.”

She wonders whether limestone deposits in the area have turned the water milk-like. “People are drawing this water and are using it for drinking purpose. But I cannot say whether it is beneficial or harmful at this moment. Let the analysis report come,” she says.