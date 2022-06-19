STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Tata Power’s Suraksha Kavach to reduce electrical accidents

The discoms have also ensured that all employees and business associates are using PPE kits while undertaking repair and maintenance works.

Published: 19th June 2022 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Power has implemented Suraksha Kavach, a safety management system in all four distribution companies for the safety of its personnel and to reduce electrical accidents. The discoms have implemented a number of safety measures, including safety training for over 12,000 employees and 20,000 business associates involved in operations and maintenance.

The discoms have also ensured that all employees and business associates are using PPE kits while undertaking repair and maintenance works. To ensure animal safety, a large number of distribution substations have been fenced at various locations including elephant movement zones and meetings are organised with villagers regularly to sensitise them, said public relations head of Tata Power Siddharth Gaur. 

Stating that major reasons for fatal accidents are due to hooking, animal poaching, constructions near live wires, and unauthorised work on the distribution network, Gaur said all discoms are conducting safety awareness campaigns in rural regions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Power Suraksha Kavach electrical accidents
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp