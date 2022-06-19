Tata Power’s Suraksha Kavach to reduce electrical accidents

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tata Power has implemented Suraksha Kavach, a safety management system in all four distribution companies for the safety of its personnel and to reduce electrical accidents. The discoms have implemented a number of safety measures, including safety training for over 12,000 employees and 20,000 business associates involved in operations and maintenance.

The discoms have also ensured that all employees and business associates are using PPE kits while undertaking repair and maintenance works. To ensure animal safety, a large number of distribution substations have been fenced at various locations including elephant movement zones and meetings are organised with villagers regularly to sensitise them, said public relations head of Tata Power Siddharth Gaur.

Stating that major reasons for fatal accidents are due to hooking, animal poaching, constructions near live wires, and unauthorised work on the distribution network, Gaur said all discoms are conducting safety awareness campaigns in rural regions.