STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

TN doctor buys car with ₹10 coins in Dharmapuri to spread awareness

"It was relatively easy, as people were more than relieved to exchange the coins. I collected 60,000 coins from Harur alone. I bought a car with the collected coins," he said

Published: 21st June 2022 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Jevin Selwyn Henry
Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: While most people and traders refuse to accept ₹10 coins in Dharmapuri, a 27-year-old homeopath collected around 60,000 coins and bought a car with it to raise awareness.

Recalling his decision, Dr A Vetrivel, who also runs a school, said, "It was about a month ago, when I was interacting with students, when I saw some of them playing with ₹10 coins. When I asked them why they were playing with money, they said the coins were useless. They were not wrong about this, as shops in Dharmapuri usually don't accept ₹10 coins. I decided to bring awareness and for the past 30 days, I have been going from door to door in the locality collecting the coins, and exchanging them with ₹10 notes. I have also collected coins from banks as well."

"It was relatively easy, as people were more than relieved to exchange the coins. I collected 60,000 coins from Harur alone. I bought a car with the collected coins," he said, adding that he carried the coins to the showroom in small plastic bags and the dealer had to verify with multiple banks before completing the transaction.

Speaking to TNIE, Umashankar, a vendor said, "Many dealers have many ₹10 coins at their homes, as the customers refuse to take it. Banks are no better, as when I tried exchanging the coins for bank notes a few years ago, many public sector banks denied the request. I have 250 ₹10 coins in my shop."

Dharmapuri Lead Bank Manager, Kannan said, "The RBI has clearly informed that these coins are legal tender in all transactions. But the people in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem and Namakkal are hesitating to use these coins. We have been pushing the people and the traders to accept these coins, but most of them refuse to do so. ₹10 coins worth several lakhs are lying unused in the banks."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmapuri
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp