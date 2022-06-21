TN girl who lost her father to Covid gets 398 in Class 12 exam

RAMANATHAPURAM: A class XII student, Muthumari, who lost her father during her board exam, scored 398 marks. Muthupandi, a daily wage labourer from Kamuthi, died due to health complications. Talking to TNIE, Muthumari said, “After the demise of my father, who was sole breadwinner of my family, it was my mother Kaliammal who took care of the family by working as a daily wage labourer and doing household works. My mother and teachers were very supportive.”
Her class teacher Balakrishnan, said, “Muthumari is very a talented girl. From the beginning, she was very studious. After her father took ill, she started taking many leaves and was visibly upset in classroom. But, I’m very confident that she would do well in her future.”
Muthumari said, “I wish I could have scored more, but I’ll do well in my college, end up in a good career and take care of my mom. I wish to pursue B.Com and crack banking exam.”
Meanwhile, Surega, who also lost her father due to Covid secured 228 in Class XII exam.
