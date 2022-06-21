STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

TN girl who lost her father to Covid gets 398 in Class 12 exam

Muthumari said, “I wish I could have scored more, but I’ll do well in my college, end up in a good career and take care of my mom."

Published: 21st June 2022 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Harini M
Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A class XII student, Muthumari, who lost her father during her board exam, scored 398 marks. Muthupandi, a daily wage labourer from Kamuthi, died due to health complications. Talking to TNIE, Muthumari said, “After the demise of my father, who was sole breadwinner of my family, it was my mother Kaliammal who took care of the family by working as a daily wage labourer and doing household works. My mother and teachers were very supportive.”

Her class teacher Balakrishnan, said, “Muthumari is very a talented girl. From the beginning, she was very studious. After her father took ill, she started taking many leaves and was visibly upset in classroom. But, I’m very confident that she would do well in her future.”

Muthumari said, “I wish I could have scored more, but I’ll do well in my college, end up in a good career and take care of my mom. I wish to pursue B.Com and crack banking exam.”

Meanwhile, Surega, who also lost her father due to Covid secured 228 in Class XII exam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Class 12 exam Ramanathapuram
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp