Three middle-aged Kerala women on a 50-day road trip to Leh and why?

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: With an aim to promote the message that age, gender or religion has no boundaries or limitations, three middle-aged women from Kozhikode embarked on a 50-day drive on Tuesday to Leh and Uttarakhand and back. During their journey, these women will traverse more than 15 states and cover more than 12,000km.

The women — Rajila V A, 54, Sumera Shamil, 44, and Lathifa Banu, 54 — started their journey with warm wishes of their family members. The women are using a car with security features and facilities to help them if they encounter any crisis.

“Driving has always been my passion. It is absolutely therapeutic for me to be behind the wheel. We plan to cover close to 400km on most days and we will be spending our time at the locations we reach on some other days,” said Rajila.

“Our first location will be Uduppi. We’ll stay there for a day and then head for Goa and spend the night there. From there, we will travel to Pune, Mumbai, Surat, Haryana, Punjab, Srinagar and Jammu, and then head towards Leh. The plan is ready till we reach Leh. After that, we will have a separate tour plan, as nothing can be predicted in Leh,” she said.

She said the itinerary had been planned over two months. “We would like to thank our kids for making this happen. For a mother in her 50s, it is definitely not easy to make a decision to stay away from the family for more than a month. If we are able to make this dream come true, all credit will go to our beautiful family who stood with us,” she said.