After beating odds, this Kerala girl trumps SSLC too, but her heart beats for donor’s family

KOZHIKODE: The first thing Finu Sherin did after the announcement of Plus II results on Tuesday was to visit the late Vishnu’s family at Mayanad in Kozhikode. The same was her reaction when the SSLC results were declared — to thank the family for helping keep her heartbeat intact. For the 19-year old has been living with Vishnu’s heart implanted in her for the past four years.

A Chakkalakkal resident, Finu passed Plus II with flying colours, securing A+ in all subjects except chemistry. Vishnu’s father Sunil, mother Beena and sister Lakshmi were only glad to receive Finu at home. Vishnu, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2018, was a regular blood donor and his family’s decision to donate his organs had helped save six lives, including that of Finu.

She was in Class 9 when she felt extremely tired while in school, and later found that she had a heart ailment. She was taken to the Kozhikode medical college hospital where a cardiologist initially suggested pacemaker implantation. But that proved to be futile. The doctor soon found out that Finu’s heart was irreparably damaged and she needed a heart transplant.

Finu needed Rs 56 lakh for the procedure. Subsequently, the people of Chakkalakkal came together, formed a committee with social worker Salim Madavoor as its chairman. Her school, Chakkalakkal HSS alone donated Rs 13 lakh.

“When Finu’s father, K P Sidheeque, an autorickshaw driver, approached me with his predicament, we were determined to help Finu. And the community stepped up to help. The main challenge was to procure a heart suitable for the 14-year-old. After a long wait at Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru, and the Metromed International Cardiac Centre, Kozhikode, Finu finally had a donor, Vishnu, 23,” said Salim.

The heart transplant procedure was successfully done at the Metromed Hospital. Finu missed two years of school but made up for it by securing A+ in nine subjects from the same school. “I’m disappointed at missing out on an A+ grade by just one mark in chemistry,” Finu said.

On her aspirations, she said, “Who else would I be? After spending most of my time in hospitals, the doctors and nurses have inspired me to take up the medical profession. I want to help others.”