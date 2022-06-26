After loss in spring, a journey for green

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: In 2002 spring, while working at a construction site in Natham, A Durairaj didn’t know what was in store for him. There was a huge banyan tree in the compound. The 45-year-old mason from Thiruparankundram had a keen ear for all the natural chatter — chirping of birds, squeaks of the squirrel, squawks of the parrot, the rustle of leaves, and more... Unexpectedly, a violent storm accompanied by a downpour uprooted the tree.

“After the rain stopped, the mother birds were wailing desperately. I could make out their screams for help, very different from the usual friendly chorus at the dawn.”

This was the moment of awakening for the young man. After returning from Natham, he was committed to taking upon himself the task of planting as many trees as possible. The wails of birds still afresh in his mind, Durairaj wanted to create more habitable places for his winged friends.Now, if you visit Thiruparankundram Hills between 6 am and 7.30 am, it is unlikely that you miss Durairaj, busy watering his saplings. His ‘tree garden’ now covers the entire Thiruparankundram, Thirunagar and kanmois like Sevanthikulam, Kudukattan and Banakulam.

“I have only studied till Class 5. As a mason, I earn Rs 900 per day. I earmark Rs 150 from it towards the expenses of planting more saplings and maintaining them. It all began when I approached the owner of the house where I am staying at for permission to plant a few saplings in front of it. What started as two saplings in front of the house extended to the entire street, then the next and now the entire area around Thiruparankundram Hills. Even my wife couldn’t understand me waking up at 5 am every day to water the plants,” Durairaj told TNIE. He has so far planted over a lakh of tree saplings, single-handedly.

Inspired by Durairaj, Arivalazhagan of Balaji Nagar provided him with a space for a nursery. As years passed, Durairaj purchased a motor-fitted tricycle to transport saplings and a cane to water plants.

“I like planting saplings of fig trees as it would provide food for monkeys and birds. I do this because I enjoy waking up to nature’s chatter instead of the honks and noise of cities. I enjoy watching my efforts grow into a green cover,” he says.

Durai doesn’t know that a mature tree can produce nearly 117.934 kilograms of oxygen each year. In a season, it produces as much oxygen for 10 people for a year. Two trees can provide enough oxygen for a family of four. But he has been a blessing to the residents of his little village over the years. Besides planting saplings and maintaining them, Durai even waters Madurai Corporation’s Miyawaki forest, voluntarily.

He went on to bag the State Government’s Green Champion Award 2021 and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. His only request to others is to plant a sapling, on their birthdays perhaps, and take the efforts to grow them. He believes this one little step can change the planet for good. He also hopes that the government makes arrangements for him to draw adequate water for his trees.