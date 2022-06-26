Kerala's Kanmani, cynosure of all eyes, wins first rank writing exams with her feet

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: She writes with her legs. For she was born without hands, and with some deformity to her legs. But none of that has come in the way of S Kanmani winning the first rank in Bachelor of Performing Arts (vocal) with 82% marks from Kerala University, having written all examinations with her legs.

Right from her childhood, Kanmani has been good at studies, painting and music, says her mother, Rekha Sasikumar.

“We put in all efforts to make her life better. We’re proud of her achievement, and very happy,” she says. A resident of Arunoottimangalam in Alappuzha district, Kanmani took part in and won several competitions at the school level. After completing Plus Two from the VV Higher Secondary School at Thamarakulam, she joined the BPA course at the Swathithirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram. For Kanmani’s convenience, her family rented a house there. “She is keen to pursue a career in music and earn a master’s degree. We will continue to support her in the best way we can,” says Rekha, a homemaker.

Kanmani’s father, G Sasikumar, works as a driver in Qatar while her brother Manikandan is a Plus Two student. Other than performing on stage, the 21-year-old draws and paints using her legs, something that has already caught the imagination of the public. The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment acknowledged her talent and determination by presenting her with the Best Outstanding Creativity award in 2019.

Kanmani says she was inspired by the life stories of people with deformities. “If we identify our talents, we can develop them. Deformities are not a barrier to attain one’s goals. I post my artworks on social media and they fetch me a small income. I also get some remuneration for my music performances on stage,” she says. She says her parents and teachers are the real forces behind her development.

“The absence of hands has never bothered me. I am using computers, mobile phones and other gadgets just like normal children. I also play with friends and never feel isolated,” Kanmani avers.One big decision her parents had to make was where to school her. “Many advised us to send Kanmani to a special school. But we decided to send her to a normal school. It was the best decision to make her a multi-talented child,” Rekha says.