STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

No minor ‘feet’ ever achieved by this 17-year-old TN girl

The latest feather in her cap is her victory in Class 12 examinations scoring 277 marks, which won her praise from many quarters.

Published: 26th June 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: 17 years ago, a couple from Tiruvarur visited Arivagam Kuzhanthaigal Illam, a home for children with disabilities in Mayiladuthurai. They came with their new-born — a girl without her hands. The couple believed she would be a drain on their paltry income and a burden for life. They left their bundle of joy there.

A life without hands could indeed have been cruel, but Lakshmi wasn’t having none of it. With the help of her guardians at Arivagam and sheer willpower, she fought the disability tooth and nail. She learnt to use her toes to do most of her daily tasks, including taking notes in elegant script. Lakshmi practised Karagattam, a folk-dance form that require a performer to balance a decorated pot on their head.

In September 2017, the then 13-year-old Lakshmi gave a riveting performance before hundreds at the famous ghats of Kaveri Thula Kattam during the Kaveri Pushkaram festival. Among the many more who saw her dance in viral videos were her biological parents too.

Within days, the couple showed up at Arivagam to claim Lakshmi for themselves. The girl, however, preferred to stay back. “I was seeing my parents for the first time, but I told them I liked it here.

”Notably, Lakshmi learnt Karagattam all by herself. She even taught herself to use her legs to place Karagam on her head. J King Faizal, a folk artiste from Mayiladuthurai, said Lakshmi was an inspiration for all folk artistes. “It’s a humbling experience to watch her dance.”

The latest feather in her cap is her victory in Class 12 examinations scoring 277 marks, which won her praise from many quarters. Among her Wednesday’s (June 22) visitors were School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, and Mayiladuthurai Collector R Lalitha. When they were conversing, Lakshmi sprang a surprise on the education minister by gifting him a sketch of his profile, which she had drawn just an hour before. An overwhelmed Mahesh lauded Lakshmi profusely for being such an inspiration.

Her guardians at the home said Lakshmi used her left toes to draw, paint, and even put mehendi on others’ hands. Again, none taught her to do all these but herself. “I want to be an artist; I want to perfect my skills,” said Lakshmi.Arivagam is happy for Lakshmi and hope to help many like her, despite its financial challenges. M Gnanasambantham, its secretary, said it’s success stories like hers that give them the strength to go on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayiladuthurai Tamil Nadu girl Person with Disability
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp