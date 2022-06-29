Conjoined twin sisters from Hyderabad pass Intermediate exam with flying colours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Defying all odds, Vani and Veena, the conjoined twins of Yousufguda have passed the Intermediate examination with flying colours. Both the Maragani sisters, who had taken Economics, Commerce and Political Science as main subjects and wrote the exam separately, secured first class.

While Vani secured 712 marks, Veena passed with 707 marks. It is worth mentioning that both the girls have also scored good marks in English and Telugu subjects.

While congratulating the two girls, Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod promised that the government will provide all facilities required for their higher education. “Vani and Veena will always have the support of the State government,” she said.