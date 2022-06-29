Rangareddy Collector becomes saviour of elderly couple thrown out of home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An elderly man Lingam and his wife Kausalya Devi, both in their early 70s, thrown out of their home by their son and daughter-in-law, have got their home back after the intervention of Rangareddy district Collector Amoy Kumar. But they could not get possession of their house as their son and daughter-in-law locked the house and left.

The revenue officials who went along with them to help them take possession of the house returned telling them that they would get back with clear instructions on what they should do if the house remains locked.

The district Collector gave the order restoring their house back to them after an inquiry into their allegations that they were deprived of minimum needs, confined to a room, and finally were driven out of their home. After the probe, it became clear that the allegations were true. Based on the inquiry report, the Collector ordered that the house should be restored to them.

Meanwhile, revenue officials also found that their son and his wife moved a court against the eviction order and got a stay on the order. Once then submit a copy of the stay order, further course of action would be decided, revenue officials said.