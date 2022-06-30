STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

'Right to live self-determined life fundamental: Germany to make legal gender change easier

Under the new "self-determination" law, it would suffice for an adult applicant to go to their local registry office and simply declare the change they wish to make on official documents.

Published: 30th June 2022 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

People walk the parade route with colorful balloons during the Pride Parade on Chicago. (Photo | AP)

People walk the parade route with colorful balloons during the Pride Parade on Chicago. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

The German government on Thursday unveiled plans to make it easier for trans people to officially change their first name and gender, acknowledging that existing legislation was outdated and "humiliating".

"The right to live a self-determined life is fundamental to all people," Family Affairs Minister Lisa Paus told a Berlin press conference.

The proposed law would replace Germany's 40-year "transsexual law" that requires people to go to court and provide two expert reports, usually from psychotherapists, before they can have the name and gender they identify with legally recognised.

Opponents have long called for the controversial legislation to be scrapped, with applicants complaining of the onerous administrative burden and invasive personal questions, including about past sexual behaviour.

Under the new "self-determination" law, it would suffice for an adult applicant to go to their local registry office and simply declare the change they wish to make on official documents.

ALSO READ | Top TN cop's mystery signs turn spotlight on LGBTQ issues, wins hearts

Trans or non-binary people aged 14 and over would also be allowed to use the new, simpler procedure with permission from their parents or legal guardians.

The old procedure is "not just lengthy and expensive, but also deeply humiliating," Paus said.

"We live in a free and diverse society that is already further along in many places than our laws are. It's about time that we adapt the legal framework to societal reality," she added.

Lisa Paus, Federal Minister of Family Affairs, and Marco Buschmann, Federal Minister of Justice, present the key points paper on the Self-Determination Act at the Federal Press Conference in Berlin, Germany. (Photo | AP)

Germany has lagged behind other European countries on the issue, with Belgium, Denmark, Norway and Switzerland already accepting a self-declaration to legally change gender status.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said he expected the coalition government to approve the new legislation before the end of the year. It would then still need to go through parliament.

LGBTQ activists and human rights groups have repeatedly urged Germany to modernise the "transsexual law", and even the country's constitutional court has criticised aspects of it.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the Social Democrats, and his governing partners from the Green party and the liberal FDP promised to abolish the law in their coalition pact when they came to power last December.

Previous attempts to amend the "transsexual law" met with resistance from former chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGBTQ
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp