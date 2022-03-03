On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For 23-year-old Nishan Nizar, the time in his hands is not enough to visit all his dream destinations, indulge in adventures and chase a million dreams. Nishan is a romantic when it comes to life.

His ideas about life took life in the face of adversity. Nishan was returning home on his bike when he met with an accident a few years back. He suffered a spinal cord injury and multiple leg fractures. After being in hospital and staying bedridden for a year, Nishan decided to go to a rehabilitation centre. After three months of training, Nishan was on his journey to becoming self-sufficient. Soon he started dreaming big, understanding himself and realising his dreams. “I look back at the incident as something that changed me in a positive way. I could learn about myself more, find out my potential that I wouldn’t have explored otherwise,” he says.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Nishan resides at Kannammoola. He is presently gearing up for the Mr & Ms Wheelchair India contest where he is a finalist representing Kerala. Modelling is a passion he took to after he started using the wheelchair. “I used to do photoshoots before the accident, but never focused on modelling. One day, I chanced upon a modelling opportunity at a Banglore based company. I sent my application and got in,” says an excited Nishan. Having done ramp shows at three fashion events, Nishan says he enjoys his life as a professional model.

But Nishan’s dreams don’t stop there. He is currently building a community along with his friend Aneesha that creates awareness about differently-abled people and works for their welfare. Apart from modelling and social work, Nishan is also preparing to join an animation course. “I always loved creating art. I think it will be the right push for me,” says Nishan.

He says society needs to be more accepting of differently-abled people. “There is no need for sympathy. We just need to be accepted and treated as equals. But first, one needs to accept oneself. I could and that has helped me connect with my own strengths,” he says. Nishan dreams of joining the Paralympics. “I want to train in wheelchair badminton. I want to travel around the world, walk the ramps of Paris Fashion Week,” he gleams. His biggest dream is to build an NGO that aids people with physical disabilities and chronic illnesses. “I want to create an inclusive world where we wouldn’t look at people with disabilities as a problem to be fixed or eliminated, but as a beautiful expression of humanity. I will work to help others recognise this,” he says.