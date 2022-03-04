Parents who shunned transwoman embrace her with Manjal Neer function

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Around two to three years ago, Nisha—a transwoman from Virudhachalam—never would have imagined returning home. But, not only did her parents welcome her home a month ago, despite their earlier anger, they hosted a Manjal Neer (a puberty function) for their daughter on Wednesday.

Usually, such functions are held for transpersons a year after their gender-affirmation surgery. “Usually transpersons used to organise the Manjal Neer function. But we held it for her” said her mother K Amudha. Relatives thronged the function and conveyed their best wishes to the 21-year-old on Wednesday.

Her female relatives performed the ritual and blessed her. A local source said, Nisha is the daughter of wage labourer Kolanji (46) and Amudha, a sanitary worker. “My parents asked me about my identity and I replied I always felt like a woman,” said Nisha.

Nisha travelled to Tiruchy and befriended the transpersons community there. “Few months ago, she came home and explained her situation,” said Amudha.