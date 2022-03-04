STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Parents who shunned transwoman embrace her with Manjal Neer function

Around two to three years ago, Nisha—a transwomanfrom Virudhachalam—never would have imagined returning home.

Published: 04th March 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Nisha (21) surrounded by her well-wishers on Wednesday | Express

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Around two to three years ago, Nisha—a transwoman from Virudhachalam—never would have imagined returning home. But, not only did her parents welcome her home a month ago, despite their earlier anger, they hosted a Manjal Neer (a puberty function) for their daughter on Wednesday.

Usually, such functions are held for transpersons a year after their gender-affirmation surgery. “Usually transpersons used to organise the Manjal Neer function. But we held it for her” said her mother K Amudha. Relatives thronged the function and conveyed their best wishes to the 21-year-old on Wednesday.

Her female relatives performed the ritual and blessed her. A local source said, Nisha is the daughter of wage labourer Kolanji (46) and Amudha, a sanitary worker.  “My parents asked me about my identity and I replied I always felt like a woman,” said Nisha. 

Nisha travelled to Tiruchy and befriended the transpersons community there. “Few months ago, she came home and explained her situation,”  said Amudha. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transwoman Manjal Neer Virudhachalam
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp