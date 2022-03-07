Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 07th March 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In order to make schools and colleges reachable for their children, people in Kasta village under Nala Block of Jamtara have built a nearly one-km-long bamboo bridge over Ajay River through crowdfunding. 

The decision was taken unanimously after the authorities failed to build the bridge on the river despite repeated requests.

The makeshift bridge has cut short the distance of Kasta to Asansole by about 25km benefitting over 30,000 people.

Now, more than 3,500 people, including students and businessmen, are commuting daily for work, attending schools, colleges and earning their livelihood as well, using this bridge by foot, bicycles or motorbikes.

“Most of the children study in the schools and colleges in West Bengal, and the best medical facility is also available within the range of 15-20km on the other side of Ajay River in West Bangal. Therefore, we decided to do something on our own to put up a makeshift bridge by bamboos,” said Kasta Mukhiya Parimal Bauri.

Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh.

Bauri said that those who couldn’t contribute financially contributed physically by helping in building the bridge which took around a month to get completed.

“After the bridge was built on the river three months back, people living in nearly 25 panchayats are getting benefitted. Over 3,500 people, including students, daily wage workers, and businessmen, have been commuting daily using this bridge,” said Gram Pradhan Rajesh Kumar Manjhi.

Due to this make-shift bridge, the distance from Kasta to Asanasol has been cut short by at least 25 km as they had to reach on the other side of the river earlier by crossing a bridge located at Maheshmunda, 15 km away from this place.

