Thiruvananthapuram woman flies down from US to be with pet dog in final days

When she realised that her 14-year-old pet Indie dog, Tom aka Tommy, was in the final few days, Greeshma rushed back all the way from North Carolina in the US.

Published: 07th March 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

HM Greeshma with her pet Indie dog Tommy

HM Greeshma with her pet Indie dog Tommy. (Photo| EPS)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when several instances have been reported of owners abandoning sick pets, 27-year-old HM Greeshma has been an exception.

When she realised that her 14-year-old pet Indie dog, Tom aka Tommy, was in the final few days, Greeshma rushed back all the way from North Carolina in the US. That when she did not have any plan to fly down to her hometown in the capital city. Greeshma managed to spend 15 days with Tommy before he bid goodbye.

Two ivory coloured Indie dog siblings, Tommy and Jerry, were adopted by G Hari Kumar, retired district insurance officer, and KR Maya 14 years ago. They led a happy and contented life with their human parents at their house at Maruthoorkadavu.

When Jerry was five years old, he had a kidney failure. When the veterinarian suggested kidney transplant, Harikumar and his family objected to it for fear of Tom developing complications. But Tom helped his sibling have a blood transfusion and Jerry bounced back to normal life from being skinny and weak.

Jerry went on to live for nine more years, until March 2018. Recently, when Tom’s health deteriorated, Hari Kumar informed his daughter, Greeshma, based in Charlotte in North Carolina, of the matter. She told The New Indian Express that she did not do anything extraordinary by flying to see her pet.

"I was so happy that I could spend at least 15 days with Tommy. The veterinarian wanted to euthanise him. But we wanted him to live as long as he can, and when it was too painful for him to continue, he breathed his last on Thursday," said Greeshma.

She will be returning to the US with a heavy heart this Wednesday to join her husband, Arun Suresh, who is working as a technical consultant at Hitachi Energy, Raleigh. Her pet siblings have given her a lifetime of memories, Greeshma said.

  • HARIHARAN D
    Hearts speak to everyone and is happy
    23 hours ago reply
