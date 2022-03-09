Best Covid vaccinator award for two TN women

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two women vaccinators from the State, on Tuesday, bagged the ‘Best Women Vaccinator’ award for administering maximum doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The awards were presented in an event in New Delhi, organised by Union Health Ministry to mark the International Women’s Day.

B Shivasankari |

The awardees were E Tharani from Trichy, a village health nurse attached to the Directorate of Public Health, and B Shivasankari from Chennai, an urban health nurse attached to the Chennai Corporation.

According to the State health department data till February this year, Tharani had administered 3,02,705 vaccine doses and B Shivasankari administered 2,00,306 doses.

Speaking to TNIE, Shivasankari, who received the award from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said she had gone door-to-door to vaccinate the bedridden and senior citizens. Having 30 years of experience in the field of public health, she said, “I never felt any difference in administering Covid-19 vaccines as I am used to giving various vaccines to children and adults.”

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam received the award from the Union Minister, on behalf of Tharani, who couldn’t join the event.

1.3 cr still to get 2nd dose

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters after participating in a Women’s Day event, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said despite mega vaccination camps, 1.30 crore people in TN are due for their second dose of vaccine. He added the 24th mega vaccination camp will be conducted on Saturday and urged people to come forward.