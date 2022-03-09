STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Best Covid vaccinator award for two TN women

Two women vaccinators from the State, on Tuesday, bagged the ‘Best Women Vaccinator’ award for administering maximum doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Published: 09th March 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam receiving the award on behalf of E Tharani, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two women vaccinators from the State, on Tuesday, bagged the ‘Best Women Vaccinator’ award for administering maximum doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The awards were presented in an event in New Delhi, organised by Union Health Ministry to mark the International Women’s Day.

 B Shivasankari |
Special arrangement

The awardees were E Tharani from Trichy, a village health nurse attached to the Directorate of Public Health, and B Shivasankari from Chennai, an urban health nurse attached to the Chennai Corporation.
According to the State health department data till February this year, Tharani had administered 3,02,705 vaccine doses and B Shivasankari administered 2,00,306 doses.

Speaking to TNIE, Shivasankari, who received the award from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said she had gone door-to-door to vaccinate the bedridden and senior citizens. Having 30 years of experience in the field of public health, she  said, “I never felt any difference in administering Covid-19 vaccines as I am used to giving various vaccines to children and adults.”

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam received the award from the Union Minister, on behalf of Tharani, who couldn’t join the event.

1.3 cr still to get 2nd dose
Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters after participating in a Women’s Day event, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said despite mega vaccination camps, 1.30 crore people in TN are due for their second dose of vaccine. He added the 24th mega vaccination camp will be conducted on Saturday and urged people to come forward.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Best Women Vaccinator International Women’s Day Tamil Nadu women COVID vaccine COVID 19
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp