Farmhand on a mission to save snakes, humans

K Madhu Sudhakar

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Man's fear of snakes dates back to time immemorial. A 43-year-old agriculture labourer in Gonegandla, Kurnool, has taken up as his mission to save snakes from the fear of humans, which often leads to death of the reptile that seldom strikes unless for self-protection.

Gonegandla’s ‘snakeman,’ Shaik Aziz, has been rescuing snakes that slithers into households and releasing them in safer environments, far from residential areas. He has so far rescued more than 1,000 snakes, Aziz claimed. Snakes have never scared Aziz, who grew up playing with them. His father and grandfather, too, were snake-catchers. Aziz continued the legacy, and earned the sobriquet, ‘Pamula (snake)’ Aziz.

For Aziz, rescuing snakes is a service. He often travels long distances to catch snakes — that too free of cost. Being one against killing snakes, he tries to educate people about the role the slithery creatures play in maintaining ecological balance. He also spread awareness on how to save lives in case of a snakebite, repeatedly telling people to shift the patient to the nearest hospital rather than seeking herbal cure.

“My policy is to save myself and others from snakebite, and to rescue the snake,” Aziz said. Aziz said he receives an average of 40 calls a month. He has now launched a YouTube channel, ‘Akbar Aziz snake catcher’, to educate people about how to avoid a snakebite. The channel was launched jointly with his son-in-law Akbar.

Those residing near Gonegandla can contact Aziz on WhatsApp no 9989510291 or 9966333589 in case of a snake sighting. Andhra Pradesh, incidentally, is home to 27 species of snakes, including the venomous ‘Big Four’, Indian cobra, common krait, Russell’s viper and saw-scaled viper.