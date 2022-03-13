Jency stands out from crowd — loud and clear

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heaps of books, new titles, excited authors, the persistent biblichor, and the pleasant voice of a regular announcer. The visitors to the annual mega book fair at Chennai never miss it. This year, however, when they were greeted by a different voice, there was a murmur in the air. Some people hung on to the words, and realised that the announcer was the same, but the voice seemed different. In the announcer’s cabin, Jency sat back dishing out announcements with a newly-found poise and self-assurance.

Many years ago, Jency had just stepped into her teenage when she realised something was amiss. The gender expectations she faced were at odd with her feelings, and surviving itself became an exercise in secret keeping. That was a time when the society saw her as a boy. Though she wanted to declare her gender identity loud and clear, she was unable to. Her father had just passed away, and her mother had to spend the days selling flowers and fruits by the roadside to bring food to the table.

An unwavering Jency decided to pursue education, find her voice and then face the world. As fate would have it, last month, the trans woman’s voice rang true and spectacular at the Chennai Book Fair. It was the first time that an ‘out’ trans woman was delivering announcements for the city’s prestigious event.

Though many visitors wished to appreciate her for the resolute life journey, it was actually the 29-year-old’s Tamil pronunciation and vast knowledge of literature that made people flood the counter with special announcement requests.

Hailing from a nondescript hamlet near Tiruttani, Jency is also the first transwoman to pursue a PhD at Chennai’s Loyola College. “I have been delivering announcements at the book fair for the last six years. However, this was my first year after I revealed my gender identity, underwent the gender affirmation surgery, and changed my name,” she says.

Jency secured her BA English degree from Tiruttani Government College and passed out with gold medal. Then she came to Chennai to pursue MA and M.Phil at Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi.

The trajectory of her life changed suddenly when her mother passed away due to a heart attack on the day she joined M Phil. “I wanted to reveal my gender identity to my mother after completing M Phil and landing a job. She knew something was different about me, but supported me in every step of my journey. She would have been proud of me today.”

She footed the college bill by working at a radio station. However, the organisation refused to employ her after the surgery claiming that her voice was ‘different’ now. It had become deeper in the course of the gender affirmation procedure. Delivering announcements to the whole of Chennai at the book fair was her humble retort to the radio station.

“Common perception in the society is that all trans persons are involved in sex work. Though it is true in a few cases, many in the community are striving hard to make headway. The only way to advance in life is through education. I now fund the education of a few kids and hope to see them take the baton from me and march much ahead,” she beams.

“Some officials have directly told me that my gender identity was the reason they could not offer me a job. The mindset of people should change. I now guide some persons who wish to come out of their families. Identity is paramount and there is no greater tragedy than to live and die under pretence,” Jency signs off.