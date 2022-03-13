STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kadri native Omkar creates wonderful artworks out of wastepaper 

It took two months for Omkar to create the replica of Venkateswara idol with a proper shape and attractive colours.

Published: 13th March 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 07:05 AM

Replicas of Venkateswara idol and Titanic ship made by SV Junior College student M Omkar using waste papers | Express

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: This class 12 student of Sri Venkateswara Junior College is making strides in carving artworks out of waste papers. M Omkar, a native of Kadiri in Anantapur district, learned the art during his secondary school. Omkar, recently, won accolades from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities for making a replica of Venkateswara idol using old newspapers and notebook papers.

He presented the artwork to TTD JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi.The TTD JEO appreciated the boy for his intriguing artwork and directed the concerned authorities to identify more such craftworks and display them at the expo gallery for the ensuing Brahmotsavams at Tirumala.It took two months for Omkar to create the replica of Venkateswara idol with a proper shape and attractive colours. He has completed a replica of Sri Padmavathi idol recently.

Speaking to TNIE, Omkar said, “I learned this art on my own. The diagrams, which I used to draw as part of the syllabus, helped me to master the paper craft.” “I have made replicas of Mukesh Ambani’s house (Antilia), Titanic ship, and Hawa Mahal (Jaipur). I make these artworks during leisure hours. My brother assists me in paper cutting, which is crucial for the art,” he said.

“Only after making the replicas of Titanic, Antilia and Hawa Mahal, the idea to replicate Venkateswara idol came to my mind as I have been studying in Tirupati for the past two years at a TTD-run college.” When asked if he would pursue paper art as a career, Omkar replied, “I am still an amateur, experimenting with wastepaper and I have not taken any decision yet. I need to fine-tune my skills to create the best out of waste.”

