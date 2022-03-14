Leisure turns passion: Student trio from Chennai's Kannagi Nagar exhibits pictures

Nirupama Viswanathan By

CHENNAI: What started as a way to kill time during the pandemic-induced lockdown has now changed the 'lens' in which three students in Chennai's Kannagi Nagar see the world. The students, picked from a group for their aptitude and interest in photography, were trained by the Goethe-Institut and the CPB (Chennai Photo Biennale) in the basics of photography.

Now, their work is on display at the Egmore museum, as part of the 'A Land of Stories' photo exhibit that displays the art of 40 students from schools across the State. The exhibition, which commenced on February 26, is open for public from 9:30 am to 5 pm till April 17 barring on Fridays and government holidays.

Eighteen-year-old Sandhya, a first year nursing student, and one among the three, said, "It was an NGO in Kannagi Nagar that first recommended me to this workshop. I was bored during the lockdown and so, I joined. The way they taught us the basics of photography, and the constant encouragement got me hooked into it. For any photo, my friends now call me and I’m happy to oblige."

She has also started to see things with a photographer's eye; for instance, a tree that she passes by on her way to college everyday has become her muse. "I'm now looking to create a collection of things that I like photographing," Sandhya said.

The students photograph with iPhones, temporarily arranged by the CPB. They are trained and mentored under the organisation’s educational verticle - CPB Prism.

Uday Gnanadason, programme manager, CPB Prism, told The New Indian Express, "We were able to teach them the basics of photography including how to look at light, the composition, and even the ethical aspects like consent of the subject. For these three students from Kannagi Nagar, we initially had a small itinerary of what they might like to photograph based on our discussions with them. Our mentors were there to work with them and guide them."

The students, the youngest of them being just twelve, were also introduced to cyanotypes - a process of photo printing using light. For the students, the opportunity now is to take small steps by contributing to their school newsletters and yearbooks, before moving into professional arts.