30 young girls join hands to ‘Spread Smile’ among destitute, orphans

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: These girls have just completed their studies and did not know each other till their desire to serve society and help the helpless brought them together.

Saila Bhano, 21, daughter of a private bus driver, hails from a poor family. From a very young age, she was influenced by her father Dudekula Jamal, who has been helping others in distress with what little he has.

She along with her two classmates started Spread Smile Charitable Trust last year to take up social work. They help the destitute and orphans. In a short time, 30 like-minded girls have joined hands together.

Bhano, who studied journalism course in Hyderabad besides BA in distance mode, is determined to do social work. She chalked out an action plan for herself for the next 6-7 years. She decided to set up a trust and develop it over years and use it to adopt children and provide them with education.

“When I returned from Hyderabad after completing my studies, I observed that several people are affected economically due to the Covid-19 pandemic and some have lost their dear ones, putting them under financial and emotional pressure. I thought, why should I wait for several years to do social work and why can’t I start it now,” she said.

She shared her idea with her Intermediate classmates Tanmayee and B Renuka and shortly ‘Spread Smile Charitable Trust’ was formed. When they shared their ideas with others, some were sympathetic and some ridiculed them.

But, the trio did not lose their heart and shortly, they were joined by another 27 girls. The girls mobilise funds from their own pockets and the assistance provided by their families or friends voluntarily.

With the amount collected, they go to colleges, schools, orphanages and old age homes to do social work and create awareness on helping others.

The trust organises feeding programmes for destitutes and street kids. They facilitate people to celebrate their wedding anniversaries and birthdays in orphanages and old age homes. They distribute clothes to street children, besides masks and sanitiser as part of their efforts to combat Covid-19.

Last year, they provided essential commodities to 140 families in the State and sold tea at the Collectorate for Rs 2 to raise funds for some of their social work programmes. “Helping others is helping ourselves, hence we are doing this social work,” Bhano and her friends said.

