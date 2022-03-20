TN couple takes 200 sparrows under its wing

Aravind Raj By

KARUR: Chirping has a delightful tone at T Sellandipalayam village. Welcome to the house of J Rajasekaran that sparrows call their home. Ask the man who is affectionately nicknamed Pakshirajan, he would say the chirping is music to his ears and helps him wake up every morning.

The 10 earthen pots with holes that the teacher couple - Rajasekaran (43) and wife Vanitha (40) hung from the ceiling of the balcony and terrace have been feeding the sparrows with rice, pearl millet, and water. Since he is staying in a rented house, Rajasekaran had to seek permission from his landlord before giving room to his winged guests. That was four years ago. What was once a resting place for about 20 sparrows has now become an abode for over 200.

The International Sparrow Day (March 20) holds significant sway at T Sellandipalayam, which shelters a huge number of sparrows now, thanks to the efforts of Rajasekaran and Vanitha. They work as teachers at private schools and have been sharing their love of nature with the young ones.

“A few years ago, when Vanitha switched on the kitchen exhaust fan, it didn’t work. So, I climbed up to the exhaust hole and beheld a nest with a sparrow family along with some eggs. We gave them food, and gradually a yearning to do more for the species that has been retreating from our ecosystem dawned on us.”

YouTube videos came to the rescue of the couple that had no experience in setting up shelters for the birds. Recalling how she showed all nesting pots at their house to her students during online classes that followed the Covid outbreak, Vanitha said, “I want to create a sense of caring among the next generation. It’s important that each and every one of us do our bit to save birds and make more people aware of the desideratum.”